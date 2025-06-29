Did RM’s mom order V into wearing son’s jacket to save him from bugs? Fans dig into adorable BTS family moment

BTS’ Jin officially became the first vocal member of the group to conduct his solo concert. Kicking off with RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in Goyang, day 1, was full of celebrity visits, including those from teammates J-Hope, RM, and V. The youngest of them decided to dress in nothing but a tank top, causing internet frenzy and bug attack.

Advertisement

Soon, noticing the cold and the insects flying about, RM’s mom instructed her son to offer a jacket to V, making the fans gush about their friendship.

V’s sleeveless shirt moment and how RM saved him

Behind the singers themselves, Jin, SUGA, RM, and Jungkook’s parents arrived to support the stars. Sitting in the same VIP spot, soon the leader’s mother hinted at V to cover his arms, which had seemingly become food for the many bugs at the venue, also trying to protect him from the cold.

Obediently following her advice, V looked around but, unable to find any options, was kindly offered the jacket RM had worn while returning from his overseas trip. Soon, the Layover singer was engulfed in the oversized zipper.

Fans have since reacted to the interaction between BTS’ parents and the members, who continue to be close as ever. They have appreciated how they’re all one big family who care for each other. In the absence of V’s own mother, taking a page from her son’s leadership book, RM’s mom took responsibility for looking after the younger one.

Advertisement

The Wild Flower star returned from his trip to Switzerland and, seemingly, Paris as well, only to quickly head to Jin’s debut solo concert, proving his dedication towards fellow members. Albeit looking tired, he supported the Abyss singer with ARMY, enjoying alongside J-Hope and V.

The second day of the concert at the venue is likely to invite visits from SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook, who were nowhere to be seen yesterday. The remaining families are also expected to show up to support Jin.

ALSO READ: BTS’ return makes all HYBE employees richer by 6.21 million KRW, agency goes all out to boost morale