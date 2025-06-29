Will there be Squid Game 4? All we know about Lee Jung Jae starrer’s future as season 3 finale leaves fans speculating

The South Korean phenomenon, Squid Game, came to an end on June 27 with the release of season 3, which saw a never-before-seen player take home the prize of 4.56 billion KRW. It was not Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun or Im Siwan’s Lee Myung Gi who were left at the last stop of the final game, but the latter’s baby with Jo Yu Ri’s Kim Jun Hee. As the season came to an end, with a surprise cameo from Cate Blanchett, who can be seen taking over Gong Yoo’s The Salesman role following his death, questions about a Korean Season 4 have been raised; however, there are no official plans for that yet.

What is Squid Game: America, and will it be next season 4 for the Korean show?

Previously, it was announced that David Fincher, the man behind Fight Club, Gone Girl, and many western hits, will be taking on the English-language adaptation of the hit Korean series. While no release date has been set, it is said that the filming for the USA version of Squid Game will begin this December. It is not known whether the story will resume from where it’s left off in the Korean original or whether a total remake will be done. With Cate Blanchett’s cameo, both seem just as possible as the other for Squid Game: America.

The creator of Squid Game, director Hwang Dong Hyuk, previously addressed plans for a spin-off based on his story. Talking at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards, he shared, "If I make a spin-off, it will be a story happening between seasons 1 and 2. There was a three years gap between seasons 1 and 2, so I want to show what they did for those times."

So it seems unlikely that any of our favorite original characters will make a return in Squid Game: America, but fans of the franchise can hope that the writer goes ahead with a spin-off, revealing more about Seong Gi Hun’s life after winning the prize in the first season.

