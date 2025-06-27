EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan is ‘Honoured’ to do Dadasaheb Phalke with Rajkumar Hirani: Says, ‘It’s drama with comedy’

Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up for the third time. Soon after, they made the collaboration official, confirming that the film will be a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke and announced a Christmas 2026 release. Ever since, there is a tremendous anticipation to know more on the feature film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrating the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, we asked Aamir Khan to share an update on the reunion with Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan confirmed that the film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025 and the prep-work is currently underway. “I think, Phalke is a huge challenge. Again, it’s not a regular mainstream film loaded with action and set pieces. It is the story of a man, who did things that no one could even imagine back in the day. He was way ahead, he was an adventurer, he was a person who was full of life, and excitement about something he wanted to do. It is one man’s journey on an adventure, which even he does not know about. It will be a great honour for Raju and me to make a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke,” Aamir shared.

Be it 3 Idiots or PK, all the collaborations of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have been laced with strong undertones of comedy. Will we get to see humour in Phalke too? Aamir answered, “I think, Raju and Abhijat (Joshi, writer) have special leaning towards comedy and so do I. All 3 of us really like humour and I think that’s the genre which Raju likes to work in – drama with humour. So, this will also probably fall into the same genre.”

Talking of Sitaare Zameen Par, the film is headed to make an entry in the Rs 100 crore club on its 9th day, and is a theatrical success. The RS Prassana directorial will consolidate its run with a clean hit tag once it tops the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian Box Office, which should happen in the third weekend.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to watch the full interaction with Aamir Khan, wherein we spoke about his next with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Lahore 1947, Pritam Pyaare, Mahabharata, Sitaare Zameen Par’s success and a lot more.

