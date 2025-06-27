Shreyas Iyer papped in Mumbai amid buzz over love life—VIDEO

On June 27, 2025, fans were treated to a rare, off-the-field sighting of Shreyas Iyer as he was papped in Mumbai. The stylish cricketer was seen outside a local café, dressed in a laid-back black monogram tee and shorts.

In the video, Iyer appeared relaxed, smiling during a casual conversation with someone off-camera. But even a candid coffee shop moment could not escape the public gaze, especially as Iyer’s off-field life—both personal and professional—continues to be a subject of intense speculation.

Girlfriend or guesswork? The two women linked to Iyer

Iyer’s love life has become prime gossip fuel, and much of it remains unconfirmed. Two names continue to dominate the chatter—Trisha Kulkarni and Edin Rose.

According to India Times, Trisha Kulkarni, a professional in AI and machine learning, has been quietly linked to Iyer since she was spotted at Team India’s Diwali celebration and seen alongside his sister at multiple matches. Though she maintains a private profile, her consistent presence at Iyer’s key moments has kept the rumors alive.

But then came Edin Rose’s explosive claim. The Bigg Boss 18 alumna told Filmygyan earlier this month that she’s “already married to Shreyas Iyer in [her] mind” and believes she’s the future mother of his children.

The Dubai-based actress and influencer’s bold confession has set social media ablaze, though Iyer himself has made no public comment on either front. With silence from his end, the mystery only deepens.

Cricketing career crossroads: Omitted but not out?

While fans gush over his charm, Iyer faces a professional pause. Despite a strong domestic season and a brilliant IPL 2025 performance, he was left out of India’s Test squad against England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted in a press conference that Iyer “has played well” but wasn’t accommodated due to team composition.

Iyer ended IPL 2025 with 604 runs. Despite his impressive knock of 97 against the Gujarat Titans and a crucial 87 in Qualifier 2, his performance in the final raised questions about his temperament under pressure.

Iyer himself admitted, “The job is still half done,” vowing to lead Punjab Kings to the title next season.

