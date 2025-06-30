BTS and TXT's label HYBE confirms plan to establish subsidiary in India: Check launch details, reason for new venture, more

South Korea’s entertainment behemoth HYBE has revealed plans to establish a subsidiary in India by the latter half of 2025. The label is home to global stars BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), KATSEYE, among others. It shared that groundwork is already underway for the expansion.

On June 30, the company announced that it had begun conducting in-depth market research. It is handling the legal processes needed to launch a fully operational Indian entity. The official rollout is being targeted for September or October this year.

Bang Si Hyuk’s strategic vision

HYBE’s decision to enter India is part of a broader, long-term strategy devised by founder and Chairman Bang Si Hyuk. Known as the “Multi-home, Multi-genre” model, the blueprint focuses on developing localized music ecosystems. It also leverages HYBE’s proven artist development infrastructure and training systems, which have been refined through K-pop’s global success.

Rather than simply exporting Korean pop music, Bang Si Hyuk envisions building from the ground up in each key market. His approach focuses on developing native talent and reflecting regional cultures.

This approach not only helps tailor content to local tastes but also allows for more authentic engagement with audiences. Chairman Bang is reportedly overseeing the Indian expansion himself.

Why India?

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion and a music-loving youth demographic, India stands as one of the world’s most attractive yet underdeveloped music markets. Over the past few years, K-pop fandom in the country has surged. Indian fans are becoming increasingly visible in global online conversations and streaming numbers.

Despite this, no major K-pop label has attempted a full-scale, localized operation in India until now. By entering India with a dedicated subsidiary, HYBE aims not only to ride the K-pop wave but also to cultivate a homegrown version of it.

The HYBE formula abroad

India is not HYBE’s first attempt at tailoring K-pop’s core framework to foreign markets. The company has already seen tangible results through similar expansions in other parts of the world, most notably in the United States and Latin America.

In the U.S., HYBE America has gained attention with its girl group KATSEYE. It debuted through a survival program and has already entered the Billboard Hot 100 less than a year into their career.

In Latin America, HYBE launched operations in the second half of 2023 and is now executing two major artist development projects. The first is a reality audition show, Pase a la Fama, produced in partnership with Mexico’s leading broadcaster, Telemundo. The second project involves a large-scale audition for a Latin boy group. In it, participants will similarly undergo professional training and mentorship.

What’s next for HYBE India?

Many details are still under wraps, including where the headquarters will be located and what types of talent programs are being planned. But it is clear that HYBE intends to replicate its proven strategy: launch locally, train rigorously, produce globally.

Whether HYBE will launch a new audition program in India, scout from existing talent pools, or collaborate with Indian production houses remains to be seen.

