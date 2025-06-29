Photo: Saif Ali Khan's rare park outing with sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh gets hilarious reactions

Saif Ali Khan has been making headlines on the internet recently, after the actor was spotted spending a day out with his sons - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. While the actor and his sons bask in the bright sun, having a fun time, netizens are hilarious with their comments.

Netizens’ comments on Saif Ali Khan and his sons

Taking to the post, users on Instagram highlighted how Saif Ali Khan’s sons are copies of him, with one user calling them, “Saif available in - Small, Medium, Large, X-Large.”

Another netizen called the post, “Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan” with a user commenting about the youngest Pataudi, saying, “Only Jeh baba can save indian cricket now.”

See what netizens have to say

The post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan featured all four of them together in a rare, picture-perfect moment. With his dark-colored shirt and blue denim jeans, Saif had his arm around his son Ibrahim, smiling at him while the Nadaaniyan star laughed with his father.

On the other end of the bench, Taimur and Jeh were all smiles, looking at the camera, with the former having one hand on his father and the other on his younger brother.

Besides their family portrait, Ibrahim shared a few moments as Taimur and Jeh played cricket.

Here’s how Saif and sons are making it a day in the park

Coming to Saif Ali Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen in a leading role in the film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. The heist actioner directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The movie featured the story of con artist Rehan, who devises a diamond heist in an attempt to outsmart a sadistic enemy. Apart from Khan, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and others, in key roles.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Now, the actor will appear alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film Sarzameen.

