PICS: Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Step Out for Lavish Reception, Kiss Publicly for First Time Since Wedding

With pomp and pleasure, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married on June 27 in an extravagant lineup of events in Venice, Italy. The attendance of industry leaders like Bill Gates and Sam Altman elevated the status of the event, while the guest list included names like Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, who brought the glam.

Just a day later, the loved-up couple stepped out, waving from the balcony of their hotel and then taking off in a water taxi to what is said to be the last event of their 3-day festivities.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Closes Off With Reception

The newly married couple waved at the cameras and exchanged a kiss atop Venetian waters. The former journalist kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her presence do the talking. Only a pair of dangly, sparkling earrings and her massive wedding ring adorned her finger.

The bride opted for a figure-hugging, neck-plunging pink Atelier Versace gown, accompanied by a black clutch that featured her new last name. Meanwhile, the groom kept it classy with an all-black appearance, opting for a tailored suit and black sunglasses, as he looked happier than ever following his wedding.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Marriage Schedule

It is said that the couple spent a whopping close to USD 50 million on the nuptials and invited the who's who of the entertainment, sports, business, and political worlds.

Starting with a welcome dinner that saw a washout due to thunderstorms, the spirits of the wedding party were nowhere near dampened as they reportedly continued to party into the wee hours of the next day. It followed the main wedding ceremony amid a forest, where the bride had her two sons walking her down the aisle and her daughter as the maid of honor. The last day will include a party at the Arsenale, marking another private event for the wedding-goers.

It is known that Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo Bocelli, sang at the wedding, while British star Ellie Goulding also held up her end of the deal with a performance. Celebrities like actor Orlando Bloom, who went solo following his split from Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Hilfiger, Oprah Winfrey, Brooks Nader, Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner, and more were also among the witnesses at the ceremony.

