Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Sydney Sweeney Gets Close to Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom, All We Know Inside

Sydney Sweeney was seen enjoying herself at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. The actress was seen getting close to Tom Brady as she danced along with the latter amid the romance rumors with Glen Powell.

Moreover, the actress also took a stroll in the morning, ahead of the over-the-top wedding. The billionaire and Sanchez tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony held in Venice, and the sources revealed that Brady was all over the place.

Inside Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney’s romance rumors at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding

While the Venice wedding was filled with guests from the Hollywood industry, the two people who stole the limelight were Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney.

According to the reports from TMZ, Brady was seen chatting up the actress while keeping his sole focus on the Euphoria star throughout the wedding. The duo was seen enjoying each other’s company on the dance floor too.

Describing the couple’s cozy moment to the media portal, a source said, “Brady was chatting it up with Sweeney at the bar…” The fans could not help but draw their attention to the rumored pair, considering they both have been freshly single.

Sweeney broke up with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year, while Brady, too, is single after a public divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Apart from Brady, the actress was also seen taking a morning walk with Orlando Bloom ahead of the ceremony initiation. Bloom, too, entered the wedding as a single man, following his split from Katy Perry after nine years.

As for her outfit at the ceremony, Sydney Sweeney opted for a strapless powder pink gown. She chose to wear a silver necklace and kept her hair parted and open.

