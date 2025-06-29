Has Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud Negated Ryan Reynolds’ Business? Actor Says ‘None of Us Are Defined…’

Ryan Reynolds has time and again been dragged into the onset of trouble between his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. The two have been going at it, claiming a hostile workplace environment with inappropriate remarks on one end, and denial as well as a damage suit on the other.

Advertisement

With the dent to his reputation, Ryan Reynolds is clearing up any doubts about whether this has financially affected his business endeavors, and sharing how his 'core values and integrity' have continued to lift him. He termed the chatter 'meaningless'.

Ryan Reynolds' Work Affected by Wife Blake Lively's Feud With Justin Baldoni?

The Canadian-American actor and film producer first got caught up in the mess over his involvement in the creative aspect of the movie that saw the light of day in August 2024. Over multiple occasions, the lead actress claimed that her husband had kindly offered his services to alter scenes in the Colleen Hoover inspiration. The same has invited flak from industry critics and fans alike, who blame his uncalled-for involvement.

Talking to TIME 100, the actor revealed that the mixed reactions have not dampened his stance. "I can read something that says, 'He should be drawn and quartered.' I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless."

Advertisement

Adding how he hopes to move on from the ongoing legal battle, the actor shared, "None of us are comprised of our best moments. None of us are defined by our worst moments. We are something in the middle."

Taking control of the narrative has been a Reynolds-Lively household, and that's not necessarily a good or a bad thing. The 48-year-old emphasizes how 'accessibility and accountability' frame his vision, and despite allegations, his people know him best.

Reynolds wishes that the same continues, "If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they're going to help you up. If you're an a--hole, they're not. And that's pretty simple."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is all set to return to the screens with Animal Friends in 2026.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Accused of ‘Mistreating’ Store Staff and ‘Entitlement’ Amid Justin Baldoni Feud, Know What Happened