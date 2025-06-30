BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's Are You Sure?! Season 2 confirmed: Here's why member RM could make a cameo

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook had been spotted by fans in several international locations just days after their June 11 military discharge. The reason for their visit was speculated to be the filming of Season 2 of their reality TV show Are You Sure?! On June 30, the K-media outlet Dispatch reported that BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed the rumors to be true.

Jimin and Jungkook's Are You Sure?! Season 2 confirmed

Are You Sure?! has officially been renewed for a second instalment, and its filming has most probably been completed. The BTS duo travelled to several overseas locations back-to-back without a break after attending J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL Goyang encore concert, to film the new episodes.

According to a BIGHIT staff's statement to Dispatch, "It is true that Jimin and Jungkook filmed Season 2 of Are You Sure?!" It marked the first individual schedules of BTS' maknae-line members since their military discharge. As part of the shooting locations, the K-pop stars visited the US, Switzerland, Vietnam, and more.

These were just the spots where fans caught a glimpse of the duo; there might be more undiscovered destinations. They could have traveled to additional places that haven't been reported yet. In season 2, fans can expect more heartfelt conversations, inside jokes, and fun moments as the duo explores these new locations together. The broadcast details haven't been released yet.

The show's first season, which premiered on Disney+ on August 8, 2024, featured Connecticut, USA, Jeju Island, South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan. With the fun moments in the relaxing getaway, the artists charmed audiences both domestically and internationally.

Will RM make a cameo in Are You Sure?! Season 2?

On June 25, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, shared photos from his trip to Switzerland on Instagram, visiting the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, near Basel. This coincided with Jimin and Jungkook's reported presence in Switzerland, sparking hopes that they might be filming Are You Sure?! Season 2 together.

Some fans believe RM could make a guest appearance, similar to V's role in Season 1, adding new dynamics to the show. Although there is no official news regarding this, fans are excited about the possibility.

