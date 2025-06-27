‘Marry me?’ Here’s how Lionel Messi reacted to 98-year-old grandmother’s pitch-side proposal

Lionel Messi is no stranger to passionate fans, but even he was caught off guard during Inter Miami’s final group stage match at the FIFA Club World Cup. Just before kickoff against Palmeiras, the 38-year-old football icon noticed an unexpected sign in the stands: “Messi, will you marry me?”

It came from 98-year-old Pauline Kana, better known online as the “Gangster Granny.” The viral video of Messi's amused reaction quickly spread across social media.

Messi keeps it classy, Granny keeps it fun

As reported by Goal, Messi was going through his pre-match warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium when he spotted Pauline Kana’s bold handwritten banner. A smile broke across his face as he acknowledged her with a smile and a thumbs-up. The Argentine did not accept, of course, quickly declining with a wave of his hand upon reading the board.

While he didn’t accept her humorous offer, the gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Kana, an internet personality famous for attending major sporting events with her grandson Ross Smith, seemed to revel in the attention.

Her Instagram alter ego, “Gangster Granny”, has long been a fixture at WWE and NFL games. This time, she managed to momentarily steal the spotlight from the greatest footballer.

What’s next for the legend?

Thanks to a 98-year-old fan with a cheeky sense of humor, the lead-up to Messi’s next challenge just got a little more entertaining. With Gangster Granny’s offer behind him, the World Cup winner will be leading Inter Miami past Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

While Pauline Kana may have charmed the crowd, in the end, Messi’s heart remains firmly spoken for. After the tournament, he will return home to Antonela Roccuzzo, his partner since childhood. He is also a father to three boys: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

