Shefali Jariwala Demise: Ex-husband Harmeet Singh remembers their last meeting, offers condolences to Parag Tyagi and family

Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise has left everyone devastated. The actress passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Friends from the industry, her fans, and well-wishers are heartbroken over the loss of this talented star. Social media is flooded with condolences and tributes to the late actress. Shefali's first husband, Harmeet Singh, has also expressed his sorrow over the loss of his ex-wife. He extended his condolences to Shefali's family and her husband, Parag Tyagi.

Harmeet Singh recalls meeting Shefali Jariwala

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Harmeet Singh recalled meeting Shefali Jariwala 2-3 years ago at an event and having a long conversation with her while returning on a private plane.

Harmeet Singh said, "I remember having gone to Bangladesh for a show, about two-three years ago. Sunny Leone and Shefali were also there. We three came back together in a private plane, and Shefali and I sat next to each other. And yes, there was quite a long conversation that we had.”

He further added, “Apart from that, I did meet her at a few events and parties where I remember we both wishing each other warmly.”

Harmeet Singh expresses grief over Shefali Jariwala's demise

Taking to his Instagram story, Harmeet Singh shared his grief over Shefali Jariwala's passing. The singer expressed feeling shattered by the actress's untimely death and reflected on the time they spent together during their marriage. Harmeet extended his condolences to Shefali's family, mentioning that it is painful for him since he is unable to attend the actress's last rites as he is currently in Europe.

He wrote, "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared few beautiful years together a long time ago - memories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents - Satish ii and Sunita ii, her husband Parag and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be able to be there for the last rites."

Harmeet further wrote, "Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace, and strength to the family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

For the uninformed, Shefali got married to Harmeet Singh in 2004. Their paths crossed shortly after Shefali’s iconic music video Kaanta Laga's success. She later collaborated with the Meet Bros on memorable tracks like Pyaar Humein Kis Mode Pe Le Aaya, further intertwining their professional journeys.

However, after differences cropped up, the duo decided to part ways. Reports indicate that after a few years filled with growing tensions, they parted ways in 2009.

Shefali then tied the knot with Parag Tyagi in 2014 after dating for a few years.

