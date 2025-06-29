Lisa auctions expensive clothes and accessories at 1-day flea sale, fans ask for BLACKPINK concert spoilers

BLACKPINK and its members are a Pandora’s Box full of ideas. Youngest member Lisa’s one such plan is being talked about a lot as the star prepares to introduce another way of connecting with fans. The Rockstar singer announced her project, Lisa’s Closet Sale, on June 25, with reservations starting soon after.

Advertisement

On the day of the event, Lisa arrived to man the register and interact with her fans, who were very curious about BLACKPINK’s upcoming new music and the girls’ performances.

With slots of Lisa’s one-day-only flea market selling out like hot buns, the star arrived at the venue on Sunday, June 29, dressed down in a T-shirt and jeans combo, letting her hair flow around and her signature bangs resting on her forehead.

She chatted with her fans who had been waiting in line to experience the flea market, which showcased items from the singer’s own closet. Some of her past airport looks and accessories, which matched her older Instagram posts, as well as event fits, were showcased at the event, with prices reduced by multiples. Fans were able to buy out many pieces to their heart’s content, an experience of which they shared with the singer herself.

Advertisement

Lisa expressed excitement at meeting the fans and shared stories with them about some of the things she had kept for sale at the flea market. Held at Yongsan-gu in Seoul, the event allowed fans to meet the singer and take videos and photos. From beanies to hoodies, dresses, jackets, and luxury bags, fans were able to take home some very unique pieces from the sale, the proceeds of which will be donated.

While returning, Lisa initiated a conversation from her car’s window where fans repeatedly asked her to spoil details about the BLACKPINK concert. One of the most burning questions was what song she had picked for her solo stage, which she had previously asked fans to suggest via a community platform.

BLACKPINK's concert and music plans

The quartet will launch their DEADLINE World Tour with concerts in Goyang, following which they will tour the globe, visiting North America, Europe, and Asia again, with the final stop scheduled for January 2026.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK will also debut their new song at the South Korean concerts on July 5 and 6, for which the fans are demanding a separate release plan and promotions.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa to make Netflix debut with HITMAKERS post The White Lotus success: Release date and what to expect