WEEKLY NEWSWRAP, (June 23 to June 29): Squid Game 3 release to Paresh Rawal's return in Hera Pheri 3

A lot happened this week (June 23 to June 29) in the entertainment world. From Squid Game 3 release to Paresh Rawal's return in Hera Pheri 3, if you missed any of the major developments, here is a weekly newswrap.

Squid Game 3 began streaming on Netflix

The much-awaited third season of the popular web series Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.

Touted as the final season of the show, it comprises six episodes, with new, thrilling games taking the experience to the next level.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala passed away at 42

Shefali Jariwala, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her bold moves in the Kanta Laga song, passed away at just 42. The reason for her sudden demise is reported to be cardiac arrest.

Denis Villeneuve to direct the next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve, known for the Dune franchise, is all set to direct the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker. As per Variety, the French-Canadian helmer Villeneuve won against the four other frontrunners— Edward Berger, Edgar Wright, Paul King, and Jonathan Nolan — for the directorial job of the next 007 movie.

Vidya Balan joins Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious movie Raja Shivaji is in production these days. The movie has just gotten bigger as Vidya Balan has joined the star cast to play a crucial character in the movie.

Starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the movie is being directed by Deshmukh himself. The stars cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez tied the knot

On June 27 (Friday), Billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez tied the knot on an iconic San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice (Italy).

For the unversed, the Amazon founder was previously married to novelist MacKenzie Scott, while Sanchez's ex-husband is businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3

In a recent podcast, Paresh Rawal revealed that all his issues with Akshay Kumar and the makers of Hera Pheri 3 are solved now. He is back in the franchise, and the movie will 100% happen.

The actor went on to add that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan have been friends for many years.

