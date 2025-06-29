Sekhar Kammula on Dhanush’s Kuberaa success in Telugu but struggle in Tamil: ‘The word of mouth is strong but…’

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles, hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. Following its release, the movie is running successfully in Telugu-speaking states but can’t seem to reciprocate it in Tamil.

Sekhar Kammula on Kuberaa struggling in Tamil

Talking to OTTPlay, Sekhar Kammula reacted to the film’s success and said, “In Telugu, it has been exceptional. Even the overseas Tamil circuit is going well. But the domestic Tamil market, I was expecting a lot more, and I hope it will catch up, because the word of mouth is strong, but it is not converting into box office.”

While talking about the movie’s struggle at the Tamil box office, the director was in complete praise of Dhanush and added how no other actor would do such a role.

Kammula added, “I was in awe of him and thought it was a moment of pride. So, I thought it would catch on in Tamil and really hope that it happens.”

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a crime drama flick written and directed by Sekhar Kammula featuring Dhanush as a beggar, Deva. The film focuses on the story of a business tycoon who recently finds an oil reserve at the Bay of Bengal and seeks a monopoly over it.

In the hope of acquiring the same, the man recruits a former CBI officer, Deepak. Both of them plan to bribe prominent businessmen and to smuggle the huge sum of money, taking in 4 beggars from around the country, including Deva.

However, Deva soon figures out that he will be removed from existence if their plans succeed and escapes for his life with the money. This leads him to meet Sameera, with the rest of the movie becoming a cat-and-mouse chase.

As Nagarjuna Akkineni plays the co-lead, the film features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor will next be seen in a lead role in Idly Kadai, directed by himself. The drama film is slated to release on October 1, 2025, and features actors like Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, and more in key roles.

