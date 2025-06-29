Jitendra Kumar's Net Worth: Panchayat actor charges Rs 70,000 per episode? Know all about his car collection, lifestyle

Jitendra Kumar is currently basking in the success of Panchayat Season 4. The actor, who played Sachiv Ji in the popular web show, is known for his brilliant acting and grounded nature. Often called ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’, the actor is a crorepati and owns a collection of luxury cars. Here's taking a look at Jitendra Kumar's net worth and how much he charges per episode for Panchayat.

According to a report by Business Standard, Jitendra Kumar received a handsome paycheck of Rs 5.6 lakh for Panchayat Season 3, which means Rs 70,000 per episode. With his consistency and hard work, the actor has made a net worth of Rs 7 crore, as per ABP Live and Zee News.

As per a report in Financial Express, Jitendra Kumar has a luxury car collection which includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D (Rs 88.18 lakh), a Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Rs 82.10 lakh), a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 48.43 lakh), and a Mini Countryman (Rs 42 lakh).

Jitendra Kumar's early life and acting career

Coming from a small village of Alwar district in Rajasthan, Jitendra Kumar is an IITian. He was sent to Kota to prepare for the competitive exam. He had cracked the JEE and was doing a desk job at a multinational company. However, he was never satisfied with his job and has had a flair for drama since his childhood.

Further, his love for cinema blossomed during his engineering days when he started doing plays and drama. During a stage play, he met and interacted with Biswapati Sarkar, who later took him to TVF. Soon after realizing the security in acting, Jitendra took a bold decision and left his corporate job, beginning his full-time career as an actor.

Before Panchayat, he worked in multiple TVF shows, including Permanent Roommates, Bachelors, F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Pitchers, Humorously Yours, Kota Factory, and others. The actor even worked in films like Shuruaat Ke Interval, Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Jaadugar, Chaman Bahaar, Dry Day, and Lantrani.

