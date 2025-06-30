The Young and the Restless Spoilers June 30 Episode: Will Amanda Spill the Truth About Her Lawyer-Client Privilege Under Lily’s Pressure?

The Young and the Restless is set to bring high intensity of drama to the screens. In the June 30 episode of the show, the fans will witness Amanda cracking up under the pressure of Lily’s new tricks.

Previously, she stood up to Victor and Devon, Billy and even Phyllis. While the latter is her friend, Phyllis can also be a bit much sometimes, but who could have guessed that Lily would have worked her charm?

Diane to help Kyle fix his personal life

Kyle is not someone who takes hints from women. Either he doesn’t know that Audrey is coming on to him, or he most likely thinks, “I am irresistible; there couldn’t possibly be another motive.” But as they say, mother always knows best.

Diane has been noticing Kyle and Audrey’s chemistry and tries to explain it to her son. She will have to be cautious over any decision she makes, because clearly she does not want to anger Kyle over something he is not onboard with.

Abby and Chance reminisce their moments together

Abby and Chance have spent most of the time away while they were married. Now that the former partners have separated, and Abby has gone on to marry somebody else, she is missing her time with Chance and vice versa.

The latter has a confession to make, and Abby, too, is eager to hear it. It would be interesting to watch that with Abby’s husband out of the current scenario, will Chance take her seriously this time?

