The Dad Quest: Release Date, Plot and Cast; Here’s All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Venture

It’s time to open your Netflix account as the streamer has brought a feel-good yet heart-touching story, which involves a bond between a father and his son, titled The Dad Quest. This Mexican tale will potentially hook the audience to their screens.

When it comes to the storyline well it involves a TV producer named Gallo, who has a son named Benito. Things take a major turn when Gallo learns that his son might not be his biological child after all. Instead of fracturing their dynamic, he decides to take Benito on a road trip to discover the truth.

With the quest they go on, it can be safely assumed that the film’s plot may provoke thoughts among the audience and stir up emotions as it touches on the father-son relationship dynamic.

As they go ahead with it, they end up encountering different individuals and face many adventures that seemingly result in discovering the essential aspects that matter between a parent and a child’s relationship.

This film appears to be an apt match for the viewers searching for a feel-good movie that would touch their hearts. With what’s presented in its trailer, the venture comes across as the perfect film to watch on a gloomy day. Take a look at the trailer below.

The movie features Michel Brown in the titular character, Gallo. Benito’s role is played by Rivas Leonardi. The project also stars Julieta Egurrola, Myra Hermosillo, Fernanda Castillo, Angelica Vale, and many others.

The audience can catch The Dad Quest on Netflix on April 9, 2025.

