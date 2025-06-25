Sitaare Zameen Par Day 6 India Box Office: Aamir Khan led feel good dramedy adds healthy Rs 7.25 crore to it's domestic tally

Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others, registered a healthy Wednesday, putting up a hefty Rs 7.25 crore net. The weekday drops for the Aamir Khan feature are not too big, indicating a good, strong run ahead. The 6 day cume of Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 82 crore and the week should close with roughly Rs 88.5-89 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.50 crore 2 Rs 20 crore 3 Rs 26.25 crore 4 Rs 8.50 crore 5 Rs 8.50 crore 6 Rs 7.25 crore Total Rs 82 crore net in 6 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Shall Net Around Rs 89 Crore In India In Week 1; To Compete With Few New Releases In The Coming Week

Sitaare Zameen Par welcomes a few new rivals in the form of F1, Kannappa and Maa. However, the RS Prasanna directorial may well be the week's number 1 option given the momentum that it is carrying and considering that the other abovementioned movies cater to a much smaller set of audience. It is in the week after, with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro... In Dino that things get tighter. However, Sitaare Zameen Par will have managed most of its business by then.

Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses USD 4 Million Internationally

Internationally, Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the USD 4 million mark in 6 days. For the low start of the movie, it is legging out pretty well. However, the weekday trend doesn't suggest a major breakout that the weekend trend was suggesting. The movie seemed to struggle for a USD 2 million weekend but it packed a little over USD 3 million instead. It is to be seen if the movie can get to USD 10 million in its full run (first phase of international release) or not. For Aamir Khan, USD 10 million international cume is not anything unfamiliar since his films from 15 years back have also breached that number. The second phase of international release, if it happens, will be interesting to keep an eye on.

Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses Laal Singh Chaddha Globally

Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed Laal Singh Chaddha at the worldwide box office. The 2022 Independence day release had grossed slightly over Rs 130 crore worldwide and Sitaare Zameen Par has gone past that. While it is not right to compare a disastrous performer with a film that's doing pretty well for itself, it makes sense in this case because the former is a lower budgeted flick and above that, it is also a post-pandemic drama genre movie; which holds limited theatrical appeal.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

