Scarlett Johansson Reveals Manifesting Her Jurassic World Rebirth Role, Says ‘Fangirling Pays Off’

Scarlett Johansson is set to return to the screens with the upcoming movie, Jurassic World Rebirth. The actress, ahead of the big release, revealed that she manifested her new role alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Furthermore, the movie star shared that she has been a fan of the movie franchise since childhood and is excited to be a part of the movie herself.

During her recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Fly Me to the Moon star spoke about her role and upcoming movie at length. The actress is cast alongside the Bridgerton star, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise, among others.

Scarlett Johansson opens up on manifesting her Jurassic World Rebirth role

Speaking to the talk show host, Fallon, Scarlett Johansson revealed how she was a huge fan of the dinosaur-starring franchise. The actress, on the show, said, “I do believe it, now that the manifestation is a real thing, because I have been trying to infiltrate the Jurassic universe for, like, three decades.”

The Black Widow star further revealed, “And it turns out that fan-girling pays off.” Moreover, the actress continued to share that she had a Jurassic Park tent, and she slept in it for the longest time.

Elaborating on the statements, Johansson stated, “I had a Jurassic tent, like a pup tent that I asked for Christmas, and I slept in it for a year. Every night I would watch the raptors, who would, like, watch over me.”

Matching the actress’ energy, Fallon added, “But now you are in the Jurassic World,” to which the Marvel star quipped and responded, “I know, right?!”

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Jurassic World Rebirth will see Johansson as Zora Bennett lead a team of skilled operatives in the most dangerous place on Earth. While on a top-secret mission, the team makes a shocking discovery that was hidden from the world for ages.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Zora Bennett leads a team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park.”

It further states, “Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes more and more risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards and will be released in theaters on July 4.

