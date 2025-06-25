Is Offset Eyeing Sabrina Carpenter Romance Following His Split from Cardi B? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Offset is potentially eyeing a romantic relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. The rapper called it quits with his ex-wife, Cardi B, in August last year, and at an event that the musician recently made an appearance at, he confessed to having a crush on the Espresso crooner.

The rapper was stopped by the magician, Anna DeGuzman, who asked Offset to think of his current celebrity crush. After the revelation, when asked if he knew any of Carpenter’s songs, the rapper denied it but claimed, “I feel like, artistically, like she got it all together.”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s confession stunned his fans, who shared their thoughts over the news on social media.

Fans react to Offset having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter

Following Offset’s big revelation, the fans of the rapper started to speculate if it was a publicity stunt or a hint at their upcoming collaborations.

One of the fans, taking to their social media, wrote, “Lmao, this is press for a collab or something? They must be doing a song together.”

Another user shared, “Anyone is his type!”

Meanwhile, a fan hilariously proposed that Cardi B should invite Carpenter for a collaboration on her new album, Am I the Drama? They wrote, “Imagine a Sabrina /Cardi collab.”

Speaking on the professional front, the Grammy-nominated singer has collaborated with only one rapper in her career. The songstress got together with Saweetie in 2019, on I Can’t Stop Me.

As for Offset, the rapper has previously worked with Madison Beer on Hurts Like Hell.

Meanwhile, Cardi B filed for a divorce from her ex-husband in August 2024. While the official proceedings are still underway, the mom of three has moved on and is currently dating the NFL star, Stefon Diggs.

