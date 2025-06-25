Bollywood Newswrap, June 25: Rajkummar Rao confirms Sourav Ganguly biopic to Aamir Khan's Coolie cameo details

June 25 turned out to be another busy day for Bollywood. From Rajkummar Rao's confirmation on Sourav Ganguly biopic to Kajol hosting MAA movie screening, here's a quick recap of what happened throughout the day.

1. Son Of Sardaar 2 teaser to be out on June 26

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie Son Of Sardaar 2 is all set to release in cinemas on July 25, 2025. The makers have released a fresh poster featuring the complete squad of talented actors.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the much-awaited teaser of Son Of Sardaar 2 will be released digitally tomorrow, on June 26. It will be attached to the theatrical print of Kajol's MAA across the nation.

2. Aamir Khan has 15-minute confrontational scene with Rajinikanth in Coolie

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan will have a 15-minute long guest appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited movie Coolie.

Reportedly, the actor will have a strong confrontational sequence with Thalaivar Rajinikanth. Slated to hit the screens on August 14, the Pan-India movie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

3. Rajkummar Rao confirms Sourav Ganguly biopic

Reports of Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of Sourav Ganguly were swirling all over, the actor has now broken his silence.

The Bhul Chuk Maaf actor has confirmed the development and said, “Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic. I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun.”

4. Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Dhanush attend Kajol's MAA movie screening

Ahead of the MAA release, the makers organised a special movie screening tonight. Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Dhanush, Anand L Rai, Rohit Roy, Sanjay Mishra, Nusrat Bharuchha, Aaman Devgn, and others graced the star-studded event.

The mytho-horror drama is slated to hit the screen on June 27. It will have a clash with Kannappa and Nikita Roy.

