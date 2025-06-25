K-drama star Chae Soobin × Bollywood’s Siddhant Chaturvedi? Yup, that just happened — and the full #SidSoo Crocs film is finally here

When Crocs dropped a 30-second teaser starring K-Drama sweetheart Chae Soobin and Bollywood’s very own Siddhant Chaturvedi, fans collectively lost the plot. The chemistry? Electric. The rain? Endless. The vibe? Soft, slow, and seriously romantic. Edits, fancams, and “what is this crossover and why am I obsessed?” tweets flooded timelines.

Now, after days of non-stop “WE NEED THE FULL VERSION,” Crocs India has finally dropped the complete film — and #SidSoo is once again sending the internet into full monsoon meltdown.

Set in a cinematic world where the monsoon is both backdrop and character, this film brings together the best of two storytelling powerhouses — the emotional depth of K Dramas and the dramatic flair of Bollywood — for a slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers tale that feels straight out of your rain-soaked daydreams. Siddhant plays the brooding, buttoned-up tycoon who thinks he’s in control — until Soobin’s free-spirited, heart-on-her-sleeve energy quite literally storms into his life. The glances are stolen. The umbrellas are shared. And the rain? Always perfectly timed.

But it’s not just the story that’s catching everyone’s eye — it’s the fashion-forward styling and emotional footwear game. Soobin wears the Classic Platform Clog in White, adorned with delicate pink floral Jibbitz and charms that spell out “I Rain” — serving cherry blossom in the monsoon realness. Her look is soft, playful, and totally in tune with the poetic rainscape she lives in.

Siddhant, meanwhile, keeps it classic in the Black Classic Clog, styled with eccentric metallic Jibbitz™ — edgy, unexpected, and totally in sync with his character’s cold-on-the-outside, melting-on-the-inside energy.

And then comes the moment — Soobin gifting him a Korean heart Jibbitz. No dialogue. No big declarations. Just quiet emotion… and a charm that says everything. The response? A full-blown monsoon of emotions. Fans are calling it “the crossover of the decade”, and the #SidSoo ship name has officially taken over the internet. From rainy-day edits to dream-casting spin-offs, the fandom is locked in.

Bottom line: Crocs didn’t just serve a campaign — they gave us a whole rainy season feeling. Innocent, cinematic, and full of heart, this film is everything we love about love — with better footwear.

#SidSoo stans, this is your season.

