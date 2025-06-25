Is Brad Pitt Starrer F1: The Movie Based on Real-Life Events? Know Everything About Sonny Hayes’ Story

F1: The Movie’s release is just around the corner, and the fans are eagerly waiting for Brad Pitt to appear on the screens again.

The actor is set to play the role of Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver, in the Joseph Kosinski directorial, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Simone Ashley, among others.

While the movie is already in the good books of the fans, it has made the audience wonder if the story of Sonny Hayes is based on real life or if it is completely a fictional script.

Is F1 based on true events?

While most of the sports-based films are inspired by real-life events, F1 is completely fictional. According to media reports, even though Sonny Hayes' character isn't based on a real-life racer, this doesn't mean the movie won't be authentic.

Previously, the Wolfs actor, as well as other cast members, has confirmed that the movie was filmed on real race tracks at the Grand Prix. Moreover, the team has Lewis Hamilton on board as a producer, who fact-checked every detail, making F1 worth the watch.

Moreover, in one of the recent interviews, the actor also talked about the rush and high he experienced while driving the professional racing cars at a top speed.

He said, “The forces in these cars—the high-speed corners—the physics of it all want to rip your head from your shoulders. It’s shocking what these cars can do—and it’s a high unlike any high I’ve ever experienced before. We just couldn’t capture it any other way.”

What is F1 about?

As for Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie, Sonny Hayes will return to the sport of racing cars after 30 years.

For the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “In the 1990s, Sonny Hayes was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world.”

It further states, “Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

F1 the movie is scheduled to release in theaters on June 27.

