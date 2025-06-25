Kannappa: AP govt grants ticket price hike of Rs 50 for Vishnu Manchu starrer

Kannappa starring Vishnu Manchu is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. Ahead of the fantasy movie’s release, it has now received a ticket price hike by the Andhra Pradesh government.

In an official update by the government shared by multiple sources, including Aakashavani, Kannappa is set to receive a price hike of Rs 50 on tickets. This hike in the ticket rates will be for a total of 10 days for both single screens and multiplexes in the state.

Earlier, the government had issued a price hike on tickets for the Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa, which released on June 20, 2025.

For those unaware, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is an upcoming fantasy film based on the legend of Kannappa from Hindu mythology. The story narrates the tale of a non-believer man and hunter, Thinnandu, who, in his due course of life, becomes an ardent follower of lord Shiva.

Aside from the lead actor, the film features stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances. Moreover, it has Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, and more in supporting roles.

As the legendary tale goes, it is believed that Kannappa was a saint in the Saiva Siddhanta tradition, closely connected with the Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Originally a hunter, Kannappa discovered a Siva Lingam. Offering the idol of Shiva with water and even meat from his hunts, the god was pleased with the hunter’s devotion, despite it being considered an unconventional practice.

As the story progresses, the man finally decides to give the god one of his eyes as an offering. As he was about to give his second eye, Lord Shiva intervened and stopped him.

While multiple actors are set to appear in cameo roles, Prabhas will be playing the role of Rudra, a Rigvedic deity. The makers of the movie have announced that the film will have the actor for approximately 45 minutes of screentime.

Talking about the Rebel Star’s work front, Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role for The Raja Saab. The horror comedy movie is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

