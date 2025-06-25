Esha Gupta breaks silence on her ugly fight with Sajid Khan after 10 years: 'Unhone mujhe gaali di…'

Rumors were rife about Esha Gupta and director Sajid Khan’s bitter fallout back in 2014. Years later, the actress spilled the beans on the long-standing speculations and recalled what had happened. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Esha Gupta finally broke her silence and admitted having a rift with the Humshakals director.

Esha Gupta admits to having a verbal spat with director Sajid Khan on the sets of Humshakals

Last seen in Bobby Deol’s Aashram, Esha Gupta revealed that she and Sajid Khan had an ugly spat on the sets of Humshakals. She said, “I had a fight. Sajid Khan and I were not at all on the same page, and we ended up having a proper fight. It happened once, and after that, things were never the same. See, I don’t like people abusing me.” The actress underlined that when the filmmaker abused her, she retaliated and gave him back. “You should always treat people the way you want them to treat you. It’s that simple. Unhone mujhe gaali di… phir maine bhi di (He abused me, so I abused him back),” added Esha Gupta.

Further, the actress revealed that she had almost decided to opt out of the film. It was the producer’s apology that convinced her to stay. She also confirmed that Sajid eventually apologised for abusing her. The Jannat 2 actress said, “I walked out of the set. I went home. I didn’t stay. I had also made up my mind to exit the film. But it was the producer who apologised first, even before Sajid did."

Though the actress refrained from revealing the real reason behind their ugly fight, but mentioned that some people don’t think before speaking. “Kuch log baat karne se pehle sochte nahi hai… frustrated hote hai,” concluded Gupta.

For the uninitiated, Esha Gupta played the female lead in the 2014 movie Humshakals, which co-starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, and Bipasha Basu. The comedy-drama was Sajid Khan's last directed film. Humshakals tanked at the box office and turned out to be a big disaster. On the other hand, Esha Gupta will be next seen in Dhamaal 4 opposite Ajay Devgn.

