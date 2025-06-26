Kerala Crime Files 2 Ending Explained: Who was responsible for Ambili Raju’s disappearance in Aju Varghese starrer web series?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam-language crime drama web series that is available for streaming on JioHotstar. The first season of the show, titled Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, was released on June 23, 2023.

Nearly 2 years after the 1st season, the second season of the series titled Kerala Crime Files 2 - The Search for CPO Ambili Raju is here. The subsequent season began streaming on the OTT platform from June 20, 2025.

Kerala Crime Files 2 features the tale of SI Noble, a newly assigned police officer who is assigned to a remote police station in rural Thiruvananthapuram. Accompanied by Officer Kurian Avaran and the team, the SI comes across a mysterious case.

In a turn of events, Civil Police Officer (CPO) Ambili Raju goes missing shortly after being transferred. The policeman is known for having suspicious ties with questionable people.

As the investigation intensifies, SI Noble and the rest of the team realize how CPO Ambili had quite a reputation among the people. While being noted to have a personality with integrity, the man is known to be dominant and makes people he helps feel indebted towards him.

Owing to his ties with criminals, he is linked to a criminal case with the Bengaluru police demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from him to remove his name.

In hopes of finding the money, Ambili and a criminal, Ayyappan, try to procure an antique ring. However, things take a turn when a dog called Terry accidentally swallows it.

Now, Ambili and Ayyappan need to end the dog’s life and take out the ring from its body. Despite the latter’s hesitation, they do it, but soon, both of them go missing.

Spoiler Alert

As SI Noble, along with the rest of the team, investigates the case, they find out that Jaismon, the son of a petty thief, was responsible for Ambili and Ayyappan gone missing.

Soon, we are shown that Jaismon was a dog trainer who had an immense love for dogs. The man had planned to adopt Terry from the shelter, but before he could, Ambili and Ayyappan ended the dog’s life.

After learning the truth, Jaismon kills them both and feeds their lifeless bodies to stray dogs.

