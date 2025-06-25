Fantastic Four First Steps Teaser Highlights: Introduction to Galactus, Pedro Pascal in the Mister Fantastic Suit and More

The final teaser of Fantastic Four: First Steps has been dropped by Marvel, and it introduces the fans to one of the supervillains mentioned in the comics, Galactus.

The Pedro Pascal starrer’s release is just around the corner, and while the ace actor makes his Marvel debut, he will be seen donning the suit of Mister Fantastic. The actor is set to star alongside Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

Advertisement

In the new trailer, the audience can witness the Fantastic Four coming together as a “family” to save the world as Galactus nears the Earth.

In addition to the four superheroes, Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm’s baby son, Franklin Richards, will also join the group in their mission.

Everything we know about Fantastic Four: First Steps so far

Fantastic Four: First Steps acts as one of the important films in the ongoing phase of the MCU. The movie will revolve around four superheroes, who will step out on the mission to save the world from the terror of Galactus.

For the plot of the film, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer.”

As for the cast members, Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach will be joined by Ralph Ineson, who has voiced the villainous character of Galactus, and Matthew Wood, who has lent his voice to the quirky robot assistant of the anti-hero, H.E.R.B.I.E.

Advertisement

Apart from Galactus, the movie will also see an introduction to Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner. While not much about the character is revealed in the trailers yet, according to the Marvel comics, Surfer won’t stay loyal to her master for too long.

Moreover, Fantastic Four marks the MCU’s first retro-futuristic version. The new trailer sets a tone of dilemma, as Reed Richards, played by Pascal, says that he is not sure whether the Earth and its people are safe or not.

Meanwhile, the previous media reports revealed that the upcoming movie will also set a tone for the characters to be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.