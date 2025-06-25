6 Celebrity Spotting Of The Day— Ranveer Singh shoots for Dhurandhar to Abhishek Bachchan walks past paparazzi in hurry

Indeed, it was another hectic day for the paparazzi as many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at multiple locations in the city today (June 25). From Ranveer Singh interacting with his fans as he filmed for Dhurandhar to Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani rocking casual looks, let us take a quick look at the top celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Abhishek Bachchan opts not to pose

Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently seen in Housefull 5, was clicked getting out of his car. The actor appeared to be in a hurry as he walked past the paparazzi and didn't stop to pose. He was dressed in a pink hoodie and jeans along with a blue cap.

2. Ranveer Singh snapped shooting for Dhurandhar

The actor is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh has undergone a stunning transformation for the same, and recently, the shutterbugs caught him having special moments with his fans. He was papped with long hair and a rugged beard. Ranveer also wore sunglasses and offered handshakes to his admirers.

3. Janhvi Kapoor yet again combines comfort and fashion

A co-ord set with a relaxed silhouette is not only comfy but also incredibly stylish. Janhvi Kapoor gave major casual vibes in a white co-ord set consisting of an oversized shirt and flowy trousers. She was filmed waving to the paparazzi.

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh brings glam to the stage

During the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima Sana Shaikh turned heads in a hot pink satin saree. Blending modern and ethnic style, the outfit was carefully draped to accentuate her shoulders and waist. The actress' makeup and hair elevated her look to a new level. The V-neckline of the blouse added a sensual touch.

5. Disha Patani rocks casual style and fashion

Known for her performance in Baaghi 2, Disha Patani was snapped in the city as she stepped out probably for a casual outing. She was seen in a no-makeup look. The actress sported a printed white t-shirt and black trousers.

6. R Madhavan proves age is just a number

For the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi, R Madhavan wore a stylish olive green bandhgala suit. His salt-and-pepper beard once again proved that he is aging like a fine wine. There's no second thought, he is still among the most handsome heartthrobs!

