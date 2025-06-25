Maa Movie Premiere: Ajay Devgn, Dhanush, Rohit Shetty come together to celebrate Kajol's upcoming film

Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Film, Maa is scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday (June 27, 2025). Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of the film organized a special screening for the B-town celebrities and industry-related prominent personalities. Many celebs, including Dhanush, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Anand L Rai, marked their presence at the event.

Advertisement

Kajol exuded elegance in an off-white saree. She posed with her son, Yug, and the duo was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them together in a frame. Besides them, Aaman Devgn and Ajay Devgn were also present. Sanjay Mishra arrived at the event with his family. In his quirky yet stylish look, the actor posed for the photos alongside his wife and daughters.

In addition to this, Rohit Shetty was also present at the screening. He looked dapper in an oversized full-sleeved white shirt and relaxed-fit trousers. Ronit Roy and his family were also clicked at the star-studded evening. Some of the other stars who were seen at the premiere are Dhanush and Anand L Rai.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sister regrets not talking to him for 4 years, first wife Nandita Mahtani comments