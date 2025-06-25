AA22xA6: Atlee to spend a bomb of around Rs 350 crore for only VFX? Find out details on Allu Arjun starrer

Allu Arjun is currently involved in the works of AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. With the magnum opus venture already making the headlines, it seems the movie might have makers spend Rs 350 - Rs 400 crores just for the visual effects.

Atlee to spend Rs 350 crore for AA22xA6's VFX?

As per the ongoing buzz, including an update shared by Sumanth on X (formerly Twitter), the makers are eager to spend this huge amount on the film’s VFX. Apparently, the producers have given a free hand to director Atlee over the movie’s budget.

While these details have been reported, an official confirmation by the makers is yet to be made.

AA22xA6 is considered one of the most ambitious projects to be made in Indian cinema. The film is reported to feature extensive use of visual effects, with various international studios collaborating on its production.

While more details about the film are yet to be confirmed, the cinematic venture is expected to present Allu Arjun in multiple different roles, including an animated version.

Recently, the makers revealed that Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. With a total of 5 different heroines expected to feature in it, the names of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are doing the rounds.

The magnum opus film is said to be a “parallel universe” genre, with a recent shoot even said to have taken place in Mumbai, involving heavy VFX work.

Allu Arjun's professional front

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside him. The film tells the story of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who transitions into becoming a sandalwood smuggler, eventually rising to become the kingpin of the syndicate.

Apart from Pushpa 2, the makers have already announced that a 3rd sequel will be taking place, which is titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Furthermore, recent reports indicate that Allu Arjun might be joining hands with Salaar director Prashanth Neel. While the collaboration isn’t confirmed, the movie is expected to be the director’s dream project titled Ravanam.

