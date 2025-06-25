WWE legend John Cena joins 'Attack on Bangtan' trend—The ultimate ARMY flex

John Cena, known worldwide for his powerhouse WWE career and booming Hollywood presence, has a softer side that’s become just as iconic: his public love for BTS. On June 25, Cena showed his love for the group once more on Instagram.

In the post on The Late Show’s official page, he joined a TikTok trend and sang along to BTS’s Attack On Bangtan song. The video quickly reminded the world that he was still a huge fan and part of the ARMY.

Over the years, Cena hasn’t just name-dropped the seven-member K-pop sensation for show. He’s repeatedly credited the band and their fans, the BTS ARMY, with inspiring him during a time of personal uncertainty. Speaking with a mix of sincerity and enthusiasm, Cena has openly acknowledged how BTS’s music and message shifted his mindset, as well as how he found comfort in the unlikeliest of places.

Cena’s ‘moment of weakness’ and bodyguard offer

During various interviews, Cena has described how BTS helped him embrace vulnerability and self-worth. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he explained that it was BTS’s 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer that pushed him to express messages of self-acceptance online.

This was something he hesitated to do, fearing how it would be received from a “larger-than-life” WWE figure. He stated: “I really gotta thank K-Pop, gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness, and turning it into a passion of mine.”

That admission set off a wave of support, revealing a side of Cena fans rarely see: the man behind the “Never Give Up” slogan struggling with self-worth.

Cena’s books and their Army-based inspiration

Cena said the BTS ARMY’s support made a profound difference. “These books exist because the BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment,” he said to Ellen, referring to the motivational titles he later published.

Both Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day drew inspiration from the themes BTS advocated.

His love for the group has been strong for a long time, even having once quipped on X (formerly Twitter), “I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me.”

He later referenced the tweet in a 2020 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, "I tried out to be their bodyguard and I didn't even make it."

John Cena: ‘J-Hope Is My Guy’ at fan expo

Cena’s love for BTS is also quite specific. He has repeatedly declared his admiration for the group’s rappers, especially RM and J-Hope. At the 2025 Fan Expo Dallas, Cena stated during a fan Q&A, “J-Hope is my guy.” He added that BTS “found me at the right time in my life.”

He admitted he was not a general K-pop fan but connects with BTS and their music personally, “I don’t necessarily like K-Pop. I gravitate towards BTS.” While he hasn’t attended a concert, he emphasized that it’s the group’s message—not the fanfare—that resonates most with him.

He also detailed why BTS in particular resonated with him, praising their blend of flawless choreography and open emotion: “They reached a 48-year-old dude who was struggling with self-worth,” he said. That candid admission reminded ARMY that BTS’s message of self-love can cross any divide.

