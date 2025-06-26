Perfect Match Season 3 Cast, Release Date OUT: Ex Love Island, The Bachelor and More Dating Show Participants Join Netflix's Unscripted Release

Perfect Match will return to the screens with season 3. Ahead of the big premiere, Netflix has announced the cast and the episode release date for the dating show.

The fans are expected to see some familiar faces, as the makers have recruited ex love island contestants and some from the Netflix community to participate and give the ultimate love test.

The concept of Perfect Match is different from other reality dating shows. Moreover, according to the reports, the new season will be hosted by Nick Lachey.

What will Perfect Match be about?

As for the format of the show, the couples will compete against each other in various challenges.

The one pair that wins the game can either be a matchmaker or break up other couples by sending the individuals on a date with new contestants they bring into the villa.

When the daters return to the villa, they either re-match or stay with their new partner. Those remaining single will be dumped, and they will have to leave the show.

Cast of Perfect Match season 3

Ahead of the big premiere of Perfect Match season 3, meet the cast members of the reality dating show. It includes Alex Zamora (Temptation Island), Amber Desiree (Love is Blind), Carrington Rodriguez (Love Island USA), Clayton Echard (The Bachelor), Cody Wright (Temptation Island), Daniel Perfetto (Dated & Related), Freddie Powell (Love is Blind UK), Hannah Burns (The Mole), Jalen Brown (Too Hot to Handle), J.R. Warren (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), and Juliette Porter (Siesta Key).

Other reality TV personalities include Louis Russell (Too Hot to Handle), Lucy Syed (Too Hot to Handle), Madison Errichiello (Love is Blind), Olivia Rae (Temptation Island), Ollie Sutherland (Love is Blind UK), Quori-Tyler (The Circle), Rachel Recchia (The Bachelorette), Ryan Gantt (Love Island USA), Sandy Gallagher (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On), and Scott Van-Der-Sluis (Love Island UK).

Perfect Match season 3 will stream on Netflix from August 1, and new episodes will release every Friday for three weeks.

