The Young and the Restless June 4 Spoilers: Jack and Diane Face Risky Decision as Chelsea Forces Adam’s Hand

The June 4, 2025 episode of The Young And The Restless will see the air in Genoa City thickens with uncertainty. Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins are presented with an invitation that carries more weight than it first appears. The timing—and the messenger—suggest it could be connected to Aristotle Dumas, who recently extended a call to meet in France.

Though Jack’s company hasn’t been targeted, the Abbott family’s entanglement with Dumas through Billy cannot be ignored. Jack and Diane’s decision to go might be as much about protecting Billy’s future as satisfying their own curiosity.

Phyllis makes Nick an offer

Meanwhile, Nick Newman receives a surprising proposal from Phyllis Summers. After making it clear at Nikki’s birthday gala that he is not interested in rekindling romance with either of his ex-wives, Nick now faces a different kind of offer. Phyllis, so she may seek Nick as a partner instead, signaling a potential shift in their dynamic.

After having struggled to convince her son Daniel to support her latest business venture, Phyllis may be turning to Nick for help in a new capacity—one that could change the way they relate to each other forever.

Chelsea lays down the line

Meanwhile, Adam Newman finds himself cornered when Chelsea Lawson issues a direct ultimatum. She’s already made it known she wants no part in Victor Newman’s plot to take down the Abbotts, and now she demands Adam step away from it too.

But Adam laid out a plan to shift Victor’s attention, though Victor already suspects Chelsea is standing in the way. Now Adam has to make a call—with his commitment to Chelsea on one side and loyalty to his father on the other, there’s no middle ground left.

