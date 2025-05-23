The Young and the Restless May 22 Episode Recap: Claire Calls Out Kyle For His Ploy To Manipulate Audra

In The Young and the Restless’ May 22, 2025 episode, Abby congratulates Amanda at Crimson Lights on her new job. Abby goes on to ask if she has returned to the town for good. Amanda says that she was not and that Dumas did not have any interest in Winters. Abby does not believe this.

Advertisement

Devon hops into their conversation and asks for more details. He questions why Dumas would care about their company? What was Amanda’s motive? She attempted to defuse the situation, but Devon didn't give up with his questions.

Devon asks for a meeting with Dumas. Amanda states that nothing she did was ever good enough for him, but he did not change his demand. She eventually agrees to do that.

Meanwhile, Damian tells Lily that she was all set to accept her offer. But after hearing Dumas's disinterest in Winters, she expressed not being sure if the plan to use Damian as a spy was still needed. He mentions understanding that she was worried for his safety, but she states her concerns for Nate.

Damian informs Dumas that the offer to spy was off the table. Damis questioned if he still had the job offer. Lily states that the offer was on the table, but she was aware that Damian working at Winters could create more problems for him.

Advertisement

Kyle and Claire stop by Nate and Audra at the Society. Kyle and Claire congratulated Audra as she had received funding for Victor for her company. Nate was surprised to see Kyle support Audra.

Later, Claire calls out her beau about his plan to manipulate Audra. She did not like him being deceptive. She also confronts Kyle, saying that he was emotionally entangled.

Kyle stated that he had to stop Audra, but Claire was concerned that his motive behind this was vengeance.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Is Made for 400 Million USD, Reportedly Among Costliest Movies Ever