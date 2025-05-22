Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Is Made for 400 Million USD, Reportedly Among Costliest Movies Ever

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has reportedly crossed a production budget of USD 400 million, making it one of the most expensive movies of all time. While Paramount has not confirmed the exact figure, a recent report suggests the budget is at least USD 400 million.

This puts Mission: Impossible 8 in a very exclusive group of films with massive production costs. Only a few other films have had budgets above USD 400 million, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (USD 416 million), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (USD 432 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 447 million).

The film’s original budget was reportedly closer to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which cost around USD 300 million. However, the budget for The Final Reckoning grew over time due to multiple delays, as per ScreenRant.

Production was halted several times because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes. These pauses added significant costs to the already ambitious project. The film is set to feature large-scale action sequences and stunts, continuing the franchise’s tradition of big-screen spectacle.

Despite the high budget, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is expected to have a strong opening weekend. Projections suggest the film could make around USD 80 million during its opening on Memorial Day Weekend in the U.S.

If it meets these expectations, it would become the biggest opening in the franchise, surpassing 2018’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which opened to USD 61 million. However, the movie will face strong competition from Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, which is projected to earn around USD 120 million during the same weekend.

With a reported budget of USD 400 million, the film may need to earn at least USD 1 billion globally to be profitable. Typically, a film needs to make around two and a half times its budget to cover production and marketing costs.

No Mission: Impossible movie has reached the USD 1 billion mark yet. The current highest-grossing film in the series is Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned USD 786 million worldwide.

Even if it falls short at the box office, The Final Reckoning is still expected to do well on streaming. It will likely become a major title on Paramount+ after its theatrical run.

