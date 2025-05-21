The Young and the Restless May 20 Recap: Audra Spies on Kyle and Claire's 'Important Conversation'

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 20, 2025, Cole, having recovered from his illness, chats with Nick and Victoria. During the conversation, Victoria expresses her wish for Cole to move into the tack house so they can live together with Clausd and the rest of the kids. Cole agrees to move in.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon have a conversation where Sharon asks if he has ever thought about rekindling his romance with Phyllis. She notes how invested he seemed to be in Phyllis’s chaos.

Nick calls Sharon jealous and clarifies that he has no intention of getting back with Phyllis.

Meanwhile, at the ranch, Claire meets Victor and tells him that she and Kyle had decided not to go ahead with their plan of not moving in yet. Claire stated that she wanted to work on being true and prove herself. Victor appreciates her being truthful.

He likes it when Claire asks for his help to plan a birthday party for Nikki. He agrees and tells her that he is proud of her progress.

Claire meets Kyle later and tells him that the party idea was going according to plan with her grandfather. She comes up with ideas that would help impress Victor at the party.

Advertisement

During this, Audra spies on them by hiding behind a pillar. She sends a flirty message to Kyle for backing her up earlier. Kyle also smugly informs Claire that his own plan with Audra was working in his favor.

Auida gives a call to Victor, informing him that she would soon need that funding for her company, as Kyle was getting caught up in her game.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Lilo and Stitch live-action opens to 73 percent on RT, eyes USD 175M plus global weekend