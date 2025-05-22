Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Amanda and Abby’s Clash Explode Over Dumas' Hidden Agenda?

Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless is packed with confrontations and intrigue, as Amanda Sinclair’s reappearance stirs the pot. With suspicions surrounding her loyalty and Dumas' true intentions, her clash with Abby Winters threatens to spiral. Meanwhile, Audra faces scrutiny over her recent choices, and Damian Kane stands at a professional crossroads with offers that may change everything.

Amanda Sinclair is back in Genoa City, now representing the enigmatic Aristotle Dumas. Her return isn't exactly a warm homecoming—especially for Abby Winters. The tension between the two women boils over, sparked by Abby’s growing distrust of Dumas’ alleged interest in Devon Hamilton-Winters’ family legacy. The weekly preview teased their heated exchange, as Abby bluntly questions Amanda’s motives and challenges the billionaire’s seemingly altruistic involvement.

Amanda insists Dumas is acting in Devon’s best interest, but Abby isn’t buying it. She probes deeper, demanding to know what Dumas stands to gain. With Amanda defending her new client and Abby fiercely protective of the Winters legacy, this face-off could get messy—especially considering the pair’s rocky history.

Elsewhere, Audra Charles finds herself on the defensive again. Having already confronted Holden Novak about Kyle Abbott, she may now have to explain herself to Nate Hastings. Nate could catch wind of her recent proximity to Kyle and question her intentions—especially if he witnesses some flirty behavior firsthand. Audra’s reaction could define where her relationship with Nate stands.

Meanwhile, Damian Kane faces a pivotal choice. Lily Winters previously extended him a job offer at Winters, and with the paperwork prepared, he may finally put pen to paper. However, Amanda’s sudden return opens the door for a new twist—perhaps a counteroffer from Dumas himself. Could Amanda present an unexpected proposition that sways Damian’s decision?

As power plays and personal tensions come to a head, Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises drama on all fronts. Will Amanda’s alliance with Dumas unravel old loyalties? Can Abby keep her family safe from corporate ambition? And will Damian choose the safe path—or take a risk with an unknown agenda? Tune in to see how it all unfolds.