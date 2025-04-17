The Young and the Restless April 16 Episode Recap: Devon Accuses Lily of Falling for Damian

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, at the penthouse, Nate asks why Audra would subject herself to being manipulated by Victor. He wonders what Victor was looking to gain from his deal with Audra.

Both Audra and Nate fight about the same topic. Audra tells Holmes that Victor’s offer did not involve anything she was not willing to consider, but Nate still had doubts. Nate did not want to feel Audra unsupported; he confesses that he did not have any trust in the Newmans. He asks her to be cautious around Victor.

At the Society, Lily and Damian have food together, where she reveals raising twins. Lily asks him if he would assist her in discovering Dumas' motivations in Genoa City. He said that it would be dangerous and also jeopardize his standing. Linly understands.

Devon and Abby show up and join Damian and Lily. Damian tells Lily that he will be in touch and leaves. Devon is quick to ask her about their chat. Liy proceeds to ask Abby for an update on Traci.

Later, Lily mentions her discussion with Damin about her twins. To which Devon asks why she would share personal information with someone she didn't really know that well. She tells him that she has asked Damian to assist in uncovering Dumas’s intentions.

Lily later confesses to changing her mind about Damin, which does not sit well with Devon, who accuses her of falling for Damian. She rolls her eyes and denies it.

Meanwhile, Holden and Claire run into each other, where they realize they did not know one another's names. They introduce themselves. Holden expresses his surprise to learn that she was a Newman.

During their chat, Kyle enters the scene and sees them together. Claire introduces both of them.

Holden then leaves and runs into Nate and Audra. Aura locks lips with Nate before spotting Kyle and Claire nearby. She warns Kylie to prepare himself, as he was about to be in a competition.

