K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 30-July 6: Lee Jong Suk-Moon Ga Young's Law and the City to BITCH X RICH 2

The second half of 2025 will begin with the premiere of the second instalment of the gripping youth drama BITCH X RICH. For a respite from the dark, intense content, you can opt for the light-hearted legal drama, Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young's Law and the City.

Additionally, you can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, The First Night with the Duke, and more.

New K-drama premieres

BITCH X RICH Season 2

Starring Red Velvet's Yeri, Lee Eun Saem, and Kim Min Kyu, the series explores the investigation into murder charges against a transfer student and the queen bee's power struggles to maintain her status. It will premiere on July 3 on Wavve, Viu, and Viki.

Big Bet

The Son Suk Ku-Choi Min Sik starrer 2022-23 drama will re-release on July 4 on Disney+. The crime thriller centers on a casino mogul in the Philippines who rises from humble beginnings to become a powerful figure.

Law and the City

Starring Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young, this legal drama follows the personal and professional lives of five associate lawyers at a law firm in Seocho Judicial Town. It will premiere on July 5 on tvN and Disney+.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will also return with new episodes. Check the list below:

Head Over Heels

In episodes 3 and 4, Cho Yi Hyun will try to get Choo Young Woo to open up to her, while Cha Kang Yoon will navigate jealousy. Watch it on June 30 and July 1 on Prime Video or tvN.

Salon de Holmes

In episodes 5 and 6, Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, and the squad will give their all to solve a kidnapping case. Watch it on June 30 and July 1 on ENA.

Hunter With a Scalpel

In episodes 10-13, Kang Hoon and Park Ju Hyun will finally reach a breakthrough in their investigation to find Park Yong Woo. Watch it from June 30 to July 3 on Disney+ or U+ Mobile TV.

Our Movie

In episodes 7 and 8, Namkoong Min will attempt to distance himself from Jeon Yeo Been to avoid getting too attached to her. Watch it on July 4 and 5 on Wavve. South Korean viewers can also stream it on Disney+.

Spring of Youth

In the finale, Lee Seung Hyub will try his best to protect Ha Yoo Joon from his father's schemes, while Park Ji Hu tries to figure out what's happening. Watch episode 10 on July 2 on SBS or Viki.

The First Night with the Duke

In episodes 7 and 8, Seohyun will fall deeply for Ok Taecyeon, seeing his love and care for her. Watch it on July 2 and 3 on Viki.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 11 and 12, Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, and the team might finally reach the culmination of their case. Catch it on July 5 and 6 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, or TVING.

