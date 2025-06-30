Why did Prithviraj Sukumaran want his daughter to choose her mother’s surname even before his? THROWBACK

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took over the headlines after the official announcement of his film Sarzameen with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. But do you know that the actor, back in the past, hit the headlines too over a surname? Let’s get into the details and tell you what all happened.

When Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to criticisms of his daughter Alankrita’s name

Prithviraj Sukumaran, in an interview during Salaar days, responded to comments about his daughter, Alankrita Menon Sukumaran’s name. The criticisms were made by people due to his wife’s surname being based on caste, to which the actor responded brilliantly.

In his words, the Driving Licence actor said, “I would like my child to have her mother’s name, even before mine. So, reiterating once again, ‘Menon’ for me is just a name and has no significance whatsoever concerning caste, religion, or beliefs.”

For those who don’t know, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon, tied the knot in a private ceremony at Palakkad, Kerala. Initially a reporter, Supriya later shifted from Mumbai to Kerala after their marriage.

While the couple used to stay in Kochi for many years, the actor and his wife later shifted to Mumbai. As per a report by TOI, Prithviraj and his wife own a duplex worth Rs 30 crore with their daughter Alankrita attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran is next set to appear in the Bollywood movie Sarzameen. The upcoming film is a dramatic thriller featuring the actor as a daring army officer battling against terrorism in the valleys of Kashmir.

With Kajol playing the female lead, the movie will have Ibrahim Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. The film will be released directly on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.

Moving ahead, the actor will be seen in the lead role for Vilayath Buddha. The drama thriller is based on a novel of the same name, and is directed by Jayan Nambiar in his directorial debut.

The movie features the story of Bhaskaran Master and his former protégé, Double Mohanan, a smuggler. With the former owning a sandalwood tree to “clean” his name after an embarrassing incident, the film will have Mohanan attempting to make the tree his own as a revenge.

