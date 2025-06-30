F1 Global Weekend Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer races its way to USD 144 million worldwide; Almost doubles pre-release projections

F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon among others, is high-octane sports drama centered on Formula 1 racing. The film was released theatrically on June 27th, and it has started off strong. Let's dissect the box office of the movie in detail.

Advertisement

F1 Grosses USD 144 Million Globally In Its Opening Weekend

The Brad Pitt film grossed USD 144 million worldwide in its opening weekend. In North America, it earned USD 55.6 million from Thursday to Sunday, including USD 10 million from previews. Internationally, it collected USD 88.4 million across 78 markets, ranking as the top Hollywood film in 74 of them. The key markets includes the UK (USD 9.2 million), China (USD 9 million), and Mexico (USD 6.7 million). India has added an excellent USD 2.8 million too. With this, the movie has nearly doubled pre-release projections of a tepid USD 80 million, marking Apple Original Films’ biggest opening to date, surpassing Killers of the Flower Moon's USD 23.2 million.

F1 Is Riding On Positive Audience Reception; Stiff Competiton Poses A Threat

The reception indicates F1 could reach USD 600 million globally, though it’s too early to confirm. An "A" CinemaScore and 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score suggest positive word-of-mouth. However, upcoming releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman may challenge its run. Some estimates point to a more conservative USD 425 million global total. But since the movie has been making a mockery of all trade predictions, it is expected to do that again.

Advertisement

F1 Must Gross Atleast USD 500 Million For A Theatrical Breakeven

The film’s budget is estimated at USD 200 million to USD 250 million, with marketing costs adding roughly USD 125 million, totaling around USD 350 million. Theatrical breakeven requires at least USD 500 million in global ticket sales, based on the industry’s 2.5x budget multiplier. Tax incentives and USD 40 million in product placement offset some costs, but consistent box office performance is essential. As an Apple production, streaming revenue on Apple TV+ may supplement earnings, though theatrical success remains the priority. F1 has posted a robust opening, but its financial outcome hinges on maintaining momentum.

F1 In Theatres

F1 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the sports drama.

ALSO READ: F1 The Movie Scores 25cr Weekend in India, Second biggest ever for an original Hollywood film