EXCLUSIVE: “Akshay Kumar is very kind, affectionate & loving, Sajid Nadiadwala put in personal efforts”: Firoz Nadiadwala on Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, as over the years, the characters have become a pop-culture phenomenon in the meme world. Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla reported that Priyadarshan will direct Hera Pheri 3 and the film will go on floors towards the end of 2025 with the OG Trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. In May 2025, Paresh Rawal then announced his exit from the film, breaking millions of hearts.

Just a day back, in a sudden turn of events, Paresh Rawal announced his return to the franchise, spreading joy among the fans, industry, and lovers of the franchise. While there is chatter on what happened behind the scenes to bring the film back on track, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan played a key role in ironing out the differences between the team. Confirming the development, Firoz Nadiadwala said, “With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr. Ahmed Khan, Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid put in a lot of personal time and efforts, over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years.”

The filmmaker added, “Ahmed too put in a lot of personal efforts. So it is with the love and guidance of Sajid and Ahmed, that everything is now productive and positive.” Firoz confirmed that Akshay Kumar too went out of the way to bring Hera Pheri 3 to life. “We also have Akshay ji’s support. We both have shared a very good bond since 1996. He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting the issues,” Firoz shared, adding further, “Priyan ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good happy movie now.” A source close to the development informs that Sajid took the initiative to resolve the conflicts for larger good of all stakeholders, and being a large-hearted actor, Akshay took no time to sit down with his childhood friend (Sajid) to have a transparent conversation.

With Priyadarshan on board as director, Hera Pheri 3 promises to be a family entertainer from the OG Gang. “This will be one more entertainer in the family franchise of Hera Pheri. We are all going to work very hard. The family is now together,” Firoz promised.

Hera Pheri 3 is directed by Priyadarshan and features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The film is scheduled to go on floors towards the end of 2025. There’s another Firoz Nadiadwala comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, presently on floors. Firoz concluded, “We are looking for the completion of Welcome To The Jungle. Two schedules left and we are planning for the same.”

