‘I'm thinking of filing a case...’: Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad claims his song Oo Antava is copied in Turkey

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise created a fan following across the globe. Even after so many days since the release of both its parts, there seems to be no stopping the frenzy about the movie. And recently, music composer Devi Sri Prasad made a shocking claim as he remarked that one of his tracks has now been copied.

Oo Antava copied by a Turkish artist?

One of the popular songs from Pushpa: The Rule, Oo Antava, became a rage and a foot-tapping number in no time. The song featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a never-seen-before avatar and was applauded immensely.

At a recent event, composer Devi Sri Prasad made a shocking revelation as he mentioned that this popular song has now been plagiarised abroad. He revealed that it is a Turkish singer named Atiye.

He said, “You've all enjoyed the Oo Antava song from Pushpa. However, now the song is copied in Turkish. The version sung by singer Atiye is very similar to ours, so much so that we could call it a plain copy."

DSP claims he is willing to file a case on the grounds of copying

Explaining the situation further, the composer added that although such a thing indicates the global reach of Telugu films and their influence, nonetheless, he is even willing to file a case against the singer for copying his song.

DSP mentioned, “I am thinking about filing a case against them and what to do. But I am proud that our Telugu song has been copied.”

More about Turkish singer Atiye, who copied Oo Antava

For the unversed, Atiye is a popular Turkish pop singer who has released several tracks in Turkish and English.

Her latest track, titled Anlayana, has been under scrutiny for plagiarism, since it has several similar melodies from the Telugu song Oo Antava. However, it was released back in 2024, and the artist has been accused of blindly copying tunes from the original score.

