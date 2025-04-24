Seocho-dong: Lee Jong Suk reveals bonding with Moon Ga Young and others while filming legal drama: 'I gained...'

Lee Jong Suk, who will be seen taking on the role of a charming lawyer in Seocho-dong, recently opened up about his role in the upcoming legal drama. He mentioned the meticulous details his character demanded and how it was different from that of his previous projects. The actor also commented about his bond with fellow cast members, including Moon Ga Young, during his exclusive interview with Singles magazine for their May 2025 issue.

In Seocho-dong (alternatively known as Law and the City), Lee Jong Suk will be playing a lawyer, a role which he was seen previously acing in the 2022 series Big Mouth. On being asked how his upcoming role was different from that of Big Mouth's, he said, "Although I played a lawyer in my last drama, that story didn’t really focus on the character’s job as a lawyer. In this drama, I fully act out the job of a lawyer, but there aren’t many scenes with heated courtroom arguments or rebuttals."

Lee Jong Suk also opened up on his bond with the four other lead actors of the drama– Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young and Im Sung Jae. On being asked if he discovered anything new while filming, he revealed it was the friendship with his co-stars. Regarding that, he stated, "Rather than discovering something new within myself, I’d say I gained these four actors."

According to him, Seocho-dong, releasing on July 5, is "a new and different kind of drama", which "relies more on the characters themselves than on their backstories." He mentioned enjoying every scene with his co-stars, including "one where even the five of us sitting and eating together." While filming the "entertaining" scenes of the drama, the five of them "naturally grew closer and influenced each other a lot on set," Lee Jong Suk said.

In the upcoming drama, he will be seen wearing glasses for a role for the first time. Due to that reason, he mentioned choosing the eyewear that fit him perfectly. “In my upcoming project Seochodong , I play a character who wears glasses for the first time. Once you pick a pair, you have to wear the same glasses throughout the entire series, so I was very meticulous in finding the right pair,” the actor said.

