Sarzameen: Here's when and where to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer; TEASER inside

Ever since it was revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen in Sarzameen along with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans have been thrilled. And now, the makers of the film have left everyone speechless with the teaser. Saif Ali Khan's son appears in a completely different avatar, and we bet that is the highlight of the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar also revealed that Sarzameen is not going to be a theatrical release but is going to be a direct OTT release.

Sarzameen's OTT Release Date And Platform

Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will be released on Jio Hotstar on July 25. Interestingly, this is Saif Ali Khan's son's second film, and it too will have an OTT release, just like his debut film, Nadaaniyan.

Sarzameen Teaser

Looking at the teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran appears to be in the army running a mission against terrorism. Kajol appears to be his wife, and Ibrahim Ali Khan seems to be playing the antagonist. No one could picture the budding star in a negative shade, but his first look in a never-seen-before avatar is undoubtedly going to send chills down your spine.

The teaser has the voiceover of Prithviraj saying ‘Sarzameen ke salamati se badhkar mere liye kuch bhi nahi’. Against the backdrop of what appears to be majestic Kashmir, the scenes showcase some of the most beautiful locations.

Kajol looks as beautiful as ever, and Prithviraj marks his powerful presence on the screen. After a couple of fighting scenes, the introduction of Ibrahim follows. The actor can be seen removing his shirt, revealing the wounds on his back. His full-grown beard and moustache make him look like someone else completely. We bet fans are surely looking forward to seeing him in this rugged avatar.

Earlier reports suggested that Sarzameen will revolve around the story of an army officer’s hard-hitting mission to combat anti-national activities in Kashmir, where Ibrahim plays the antagonist.

