Natalie Portman's Performance in Fountain of Youth Resurfaces: Did She Save Guy Ritchie’s Apple TV+ Adventure?

Fountain of Youth, Guy Ritchie’s latest adventure film on Apple TV+, is back at No. 1 despite a poor 33% Tomatometer score. Released on May 19, 2025, the big-budget film mixes Indiana Jones-style quests with National Treasure puzzles. While critics weren’t impressed, many fans pointed to Natalie Portman’s Fountain of Youth performance as a major reason for people to keep tuning in.

Did Natalie Portman steal the spotlight in Fountain of Youth?

In Fountain of Youth, Natalie Portman plays Charlotte Purdue, a sharp historian turned reluctant adventurer. Charlotte is pulled back into treasure hunting by her brother Luke Purdue, played by John Krasinski. Portman’s role gives the story its emotional weight. Her character is a museum curator at the National Gallery in London, but her quiet life is upended when Luke steals a painting from her wall.

Though the film’s plot has been called 'formulaic,' Portman’s subtle performance keeps it watchable. Her scenes show Charlotte’s conflict between wanting a normal life and craving adventure. As the puzzles unfold, she turns from skeptic to leader, helping decode hidden clues linked to the legendary Fountain of Youth.

How she outshone the rest of the cast

Compared to John Krasinski’s Luke Purdue, critics say Portman carries more heart. Krasinski tries to play a lovable rogue, but his charm falls flat for some. The script often undercuts Charlotte, giving her lines like “no way I’m doing that!” only to cut to her doing it anyway. Still, Portman makes it believable.

The cast includes Eiza González as a mysterious tracker protecting Luke, Stanley Tucci as the mentor, and Domhnall Gleeson as a dying billionaire funding the hunt. But none match Portman’s steady screen presence.

The film’s final act mixes family drama with over-the-top action, but Portman’s grounded acting keeps it from feeling empty. Despite poor reviews, her fans praise her commitment to stunts and emotional moments.

Some viewers note that Portman hasn’t had a major mainstream hit in years, saying that it’s been a long time since Portman has given a good performance in a big film. Films like Jackie and Annihilation proved her depth, and Fountain of Youth shows she can lead a blockbuster, even when the plot lets her down.

