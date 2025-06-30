Chiranjeevi proceeds with Mega157 and puts Rs 200 crore-budget project Vishwambhara on hold over poor VFX?

Megastar Chiranjeevi grabbed a lot of attention after the glimpses from his upcoming Telugu fantasy project, Vishwambhara, made rounds. The Mallidi Vassishta directorial had created strong buzz with its premise and hype.

However, with the lack of new updates or confirmation of a release date, fans are curious about when the film will actually make it to the silver screen.

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara likely to rework on poor VFX?

As per a recent Filmfare report, Chiranjeevi’s anticipated Telugu fantasy film Vishwambhara is said to be put on the back burner, amid the actor’s already lined-up work front.

It is believed that, following the underwhelming response to the movie's VFX, as visible in its teaser, the megastar has asked the makers to focus on this aspect and rework it further, before releasing any more promotional glimpses.

A source quoted by the portal said, “Vishwambhara belongs to the socio-fantasy genre, and this is the first time Chiranjeevi is doing a film in that genre after 25 years (Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari 1990). He doesn’t want to take any more chances and be a troll material, and therefore asked the filmmakers to tread a cautious path.”

Chiranjeevi focuses on his film with Anil Ravipudi

With Vishwambhara dropping out of his immediate lineup of films due to its rework, the senior actor is now said to be focusing solely on another crucial project he has next, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

As per previous reports, Chiranjeevi has allotted bulk dates to finish the shooting of this project in one go, most importantly because this one has locked on a final release date of January 2026.

Is Vishwambhara postponed further?

Speaking about Vishwambhara, the Filmfare report further stated that given the amount of changes required, they are now eyeing a theatrical release of the film not before the summer of 2026.

However, an official update is required from the makers or the actor’s team as of yet.

More about Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi film

Returning to the Anil Ravipudi film, it is tentatively titled Mega157 and has already begun filming. Chiranjeevi will share the screen space with Nayanthara in the movie, while Venkatesh Daggubati is reportedly playing a cameo role.

