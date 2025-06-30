Akshay Kumar drops cryptic post about ‘moments of happiness’ after Paresh Rawal’s entry in Hera Pheri 3: See PIC

Paresh Rawal confirming his return in Hera Pheri 3 has left the internet rejoicing. Fans cannot stop celebrating and are now pumped to see the golden trio back on the silver screen. Well, the veteran star also spoke about resolving all the differences with Akshay Kumar and the production house, and there is nothing he holds back.

Well, it looks like it's not just the netizens who are extremely happy with this step, but also Khiladi Kumar, who cannot contain his excitement. His latest cryptic post about 'moments of happiness' suggests so.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar dropped a picture of himself from his good old days. In the image, the actor can be seen sitting down with his hands holding his knees close. He is wearing a black suit with black formal shoes. His carefree laughter will make you get rid of your Monday blues.

Sharing this post, Akki wrote, '"In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That's your real wealth." – A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses.'

Well, Akshay has timed this post perfectly, posting it right after Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3 recently. Not just us, even the fans feel that this is an indirect post expressing his joy for Baburao's return. One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, "Hera pheri 3 me babubhaiya ka comeback soo excited." Yet another fan wrote, "Hera pheri 3 jldi bnyo."

For the unversed, in a recent podcast at The Himanshu Mehta Show, Paresh Rawal broke his silence on the infamous Hera Pheri 3 controversy. In the interview, he revealed that everything is now in place, and he has resolved every issue with the production house and Akshay Kumar.

He said, "Mera yahi hai ki jab cheez itni zyda logon ko bhaati hai toh you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility for the audience, kyunki audience baithi hai itna pyaar karti hai. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do."

(My point is that when something is loved by so many people, you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience because the audience sitting there loves it so much. You can't take things lightly. Give it to them after working hard.)

Furthermore, he mentioned that all issues have been resolved. "To mera yahi hai ki bhaiya sab aaye saath me sab mehnat kar, bas aur kuch nahi. Resolved. Hua kuch nahi hai! It is all resolved." The actor went on to add that Hera Pheri 3 will 100% return to the big screens.

