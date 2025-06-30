Our Unwritten Seoul surpasses GOOD BOY in buzzworthy drama list, Park Bo Gum maintains top spot in actors list

Our Unwritten Seoul ranked No. 1 in the buzzworthy drama list, following the airing of its final two episodes on June 28 and 29. The drama offered a satisfying conclusion, including personal and professional growth of all its pivotal characters, leading to a soaring rating. The romantic series was closely followed by GOOD BOY at No. 2, as per Good Data Corporation's latest report for the week spanning June 23 to 29.

The drama might have ranked 2nd, but its protagonist, Park Bo Gum, secured the top spot among actors for four consecutive weeks. His co-stars Kim So Hyun and Oh Jung Se took the 4th and 9th spots. Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo ranked 2, 3 and 8, respectively on the actor list.

Our Movie maintained its #3 on drama list after the airing of its first half and its leads Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been also remained at the same 5th and 6th spots in acto list. Oh My Ghost Clients ranked No. 4 on its finale week. Queen’s House rounded off the top 10 list.

June premieres The First Night with the Duke, Head Over Heels and Salon de Holmes took the 6th, 9th and 5th spots, respectively. For Eagle Brothers and Mercy for None's lead So Ji Sub continued to generate buzz even after week's of their conclusion.

Check out the top 10 lists below:

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week

tvN's Our Unwritten Seoul JTBC's GOOD BOY SBS' Our Movie MBC's Oh My Ghost Clients ENA's Salon de Holmes KBS2's The First Night with the Duke KBS2's For Eagle Brothers tvN's Second Shot at Love tvN's Head Over Heels KBS2's Queen’s House

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of this week

Park Bo Gum (GOOD BOY) Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul) Park Jinyoung (Our Unwritten Seoul) Kim So Hyun (GOOD BOY) Namkoong Min (Our Movie) Jeon Yeo Been (Our Movie) So Ji Sub (Mercy for None) Ryu Kyung Soo (Our Unwritten Seoul) Oh Jung Se (GOOD BOY) Seohyun (The First Night with the Duke)

